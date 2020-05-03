|
John (Jack) Francis Nolan
Zelienople
John (Jack) Francis Nolan, 96, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 while under the compassionate care of the staff at Passavant Community-Tionesta Household in Zelienople, Pa.
He was born April 13, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of the late John and Mildred Nolan, Sr.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and proudly reflected on his days of service. He loved reading, playing basketball into his 80s, and was bestowed with the gift of gab. He served as a volunteer at Sewickley Hospital for over twenty-two years, assisting fellow cardiac patients.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty; his son, David; his brothers, Joseph and Charles and his sister, Clare.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy "Tim" and Christina Nolan, Satellite Beach, Fla. and Christy and Terra Nolan, Livonia, Mich.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Dale "Bud" Andrews, New Albany, Miss.,.and Carrie and Jack Hartle, New Sewickley Township, Pa.; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to CDC recommendations, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway, PA 15027. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the Benevolent Care Fund at Lutheran SeniorLife Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063 or at https://www.lutheranseniorlife.org/donate.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Passavant Retirement Community's New Haven Court and Blue Ridge Household, along with Catholic Hospice for their kind and compassionate counseling.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). On-line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020