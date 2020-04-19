|
|
John G. Stewart
Beaver
John G. Stewart, 80, of Beaver, Pa., and longtime resident of Chapel Hill, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Born November 9, 1939, in Clarion County, Pa., he was the son of the late Wilbur and Vivian Stewart. After graduating from Beaver Area High School in 1958, John attended Geneva College, going on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and then his Master's Degree in Secondary Education at Eastern Kentucky University. He had a long and distinguished career as an educator, teaching at the Citadel, the University of Illinois, and ultimately retiring as a professor of Physical Education at North Carolina State University.
John enjoyed the outdoors, particularly camping, boating, scuba diving, and hunting. He was an avid beachcomber and looked forward to putting his toes in the sand every year with his Beaver classmates. John had a love for dogs, especially Weimaraners, but will be mostly remembered as a loving father and proud grandfather.
John will be greatly missed by his son, Brian (Rebecca) Stewart, Tamarac, Fla.; two daughters, Tamela Stewart, Midland, and Susannah Stewart, Chapel Hill, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Ann (John) Pizutti, Brighton Twp., and Susan Dalla Betta, Belle Vernon, Pa.; along with two cherished grandchildren, Jazmine (DeVaughn Gordon) Scurlock, and Reagan Williams.
There will be no public visitation. Interment at Beaver Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020