John George HronasNew Sewickley TownshipJohn George Hronas, 70, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on May 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.He was the son of the late George and Amelia Hronas. He served 22 years in the United States Air Force and fought for his country during Vietnam. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked for 20 plus years at the 911th Airlift Wing.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Demetri Hronas.He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Judy (Gazda) Hronas; a daughter, Diana (Michael) Hronas; a son, Steve (Kristi) Hronas; siblings, Nikki (Paul) Weisser and Alice (Bill) Weisser; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Nathan, and Emmalea, and numerous family and friends.Friends will be received on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).A private service will be held Friday with interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.The family would like to offer a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Heritage Valley for their excellent care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Veteran's organization of your choice.