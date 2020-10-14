1/
JOHN H. HARRIS
John H. Harris

New Brighton

John H. Harris, 45, New Brighton, passed away unexpectedly Monday October 12, 2020, at home.

Born January 1, 1975, in Charleston, South Carolina, he is a son of Michael Harris and Genesta (Grimes) and Mark DiMaggio. He was currently a foreman working for Robinson Pipe Cleaning. He loved working on cars, flying drones, hanging out by a campfire, and being with his family.

Along with his parents he is survived by his fiancée, Amanda Zilk; siblings, Mike (Tammi) Harris, Sarah Harris, and Josh Harris and his fiancée Jeff Simmons; two nieces, Raelynn and Kaitlyn Harris; nephew, Braedyn Bailes; several step-siblings, great-nieces and nephews, as well as future in-laws, Andrea and Joseph Zilk, and several aunts and uncles.

Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday October 17, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Beaver Falls Turners, 615 8th Street, Beaver Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Suicide Prevention Service in John's name.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
