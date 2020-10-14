John H. HarrisNew BrightonJohn H. Harris, 45, New Brighton, passed away unexpectedly Monday October 12, 2020, at home.Born January 1, 1975, in Charleston, South Carolina, he is a son of Michael Harris and Genesta (Grimes) and Mark DiMaggio. He was currently a foreman working for Robinson Pipe Cleaning. He loved working on cars, flying drones, hanging out by a campfire, and being with his family.Along with his parents he is survived by his fiancée, Amanda Zilk; siblings, Mike (Tammi) Harris, Sarah Harris, and Josh Harris and his fiancée Jeff Simmons; two nieces, Raelynn and Kaitlyn Harris; nephew, Braedyn Bailes; several step-siblings, great-nieces and nephews, as well as future in-laws, Andrea and Joseph Zilk, and several aunts and uncles.Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday October 17, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Beaver Falls Turners, 615 8th Street, Beaver Falls.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Suicide Prevention Service in John's name.