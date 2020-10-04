1/1
John H. Short
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Short

New Sewickley Township

John H. Short, 81, of New Sewickley Township, formerly of Monaca, passed October 2, 2020, at home. Born March 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Theresa (Luzzi) and Daniel Short.

John was a 1957 graduate of Monaca High School and attended Geneva College. John also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 - 1968 and worked in the automotive industry as a Master Mechanic. John spent much of his life in St. Petersburg, Florida and enjoyed sailing in Tampa Bay. He returned to the Beaver County area in 2003 where he resided with his niece, sister, brother-in-law and great-nephew.

John was a soft spoken, gentle man, who loved to read and fix things. He was quick witted and sharp minded and problem solving till his very last day. Although he was ill, just a few weeks ago he helped us figure out why the tractor wasn't running. His contributions to our household with equipment maintenance, vehicle repairs, home renovation and repairs, property maintenance and improvements and his counsel on many, many matters were invaluable. We couldn't have managed our home without him and will miss him greatly every day. Much Love, Uncle John. I hope you get to keep fixing things in Heaven.

He is survived by his sister, Dolores (Edward) McClain, New Sewickley Township; niece, Dolores "Dolly" Selby, her son, Benjamin Selby, New Sewickley Township; nephew, Steve (Virginia) Preda, Stafford, Virginia, Steve's daughter, Mimi (Kevin) Troy, Washington, D.C.; niece, Mary Ann Lihosit, Irving, Texas, her children, Cody (Jackie) Helfrich, Houston, Texas; Morgan (Carter) Dennis, Arlington, Texas; Skylar Helfrich, Tucson, Ariz.; and Max Hoffman, Irving, Texas; great-nephew, James Frayser (son of Theresa); and five great-grandnieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a niece, Theresa Preda, Richmond, Va.

The family would like to thank UMPC Family Hospice service for the compassionate and responsive care.

Private services will be handled by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral home.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved