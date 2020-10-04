John H. Short
New Sewickley Township
John H. Short, 81, of New Sewickley Township, formerly of Monaca, passed October 2, 2020, at home. Born March 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Theresa (Luzzi) and Daniel Short.
John was a 1957 graduate of Monaca High School and attended Geneva College. John also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 - 1968 and worked in the automotive industry as a Master Mechanic. John spent much of his life in St. Petersburg, Florida and enjoyed sailing in Tampa Bay. He returned to the Beaver County area in 2003 where he resided with his niece, sister, brother-in-law and great-nephew.
John was a soft spoken, gentle man, who loved to read and fix things. He was quick witted and sharp minded and problem solving till his very last day. Although he was ill, just a few weeks ago he helped us figure out why the tractor wasn't running. His contributions to our household with equipment maintenance, vehicle repairs, home renovation and repairs, property maintenance and improvements and his counsel on many, many matters were invaluable. We couldn't have managed our home without him and will miss him greatly every day. Much Love, Uncle John. I hope you get to keep fixing things in Heaven.
He is survived by his sister, Dolores (Edward) McClain, New Sewickley Township; niece, Dolores "Dolly" Selby, her son, Benjamin Selby, New Sewickley Township; nephew, Steve (Virginia) Preda, Stafford, Virginia, Steve's daughter, Mimi (Kevin) Troy, Washington, D.C.; niece, Mary Ann Lihosit, Irving, Texas, her children, Cody (Jackie) Helfrich, Houston, Texas; Morgan (Carter) Dennis, Arlington, Texas; Skylar Helfrich, Tucson, Ariz.; and Max Hoffman, Irving, Texas; great-nephew, James Frayser (son of Theresa); and five great-grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a niece, Theresa Preda, Richmond, Va.
The family would like to thank UMPC Family Hospice service for the compassionate and responsive care.
Private services will be handled by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral home.com
.