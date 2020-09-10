1/1
John H. Wilson III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H.

Wilson III

Baden

John H. Wilson III, age 88, of Baden, passed into eternity on Monday, September 7, 2020, after living independently at his home "Rocky Oaks" since 1958.

John lived a full and interesting life complete with exotic (but frugal) vacations and expeditions to six continents and all of the 50 U.S. States. He was a U.S. Navy veteran (Korean era) and loved his country. He also loved climbing, trekking, scuba diving, history, and genealogical research. John was a long-time member of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh (ECP), which inspired much of his travel, also serving as club historian for several years. He volunteered at the 1826 Captain William Vicary House historic mansion in Freedom, Pa., for many years.

John's wife, Patricia, of almost 49 years, preceded him in 2003.

He is survived by his four children, C. Jayne Wilson, Robert Wilson, Susan Karsky, and David Wilson; his sister-in-law, Barbara Miller, as well as nine grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter, all of which he loved dearly. He will be missed by his family and many others.

Family and friends received Thursday, September 10, 1 to 4 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford. Graveside services Friday at 11 a.m. in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Everyone please meet at the cemetery office (Butler Street) at 10:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing required at the funeral home and cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George A. Thoma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved