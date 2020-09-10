John H.



Wilson III



Baden



John H. Wilson III, age 88, of Baden, passed into eternity on Monday, September 7, 2020, after living independently at his home "Rocky Oaks" since 1958.



John lived a full and interesting life complete with exotic (but frugal) vacations and expeditions to six continents and all of the 50 U.S. States. He was a U.S. Navy veteran (Korean era) and loved his country. He also loved climbing, trekking, scuba diving, history, and genealogical research. John was a long-time member of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh (ECP), which inspired much of his travel, also serving as club historian for several years. He volunteered at the 1826 Captain William Vicary House historic mansion in Freedom, Pa., for many years.



John's wife, Patricia, of almost 49 years, preceded him in 2003.



He is survived by his four children, C. Jayne Wilson, Robert Wilson, Susan Karsky, and David Wilson; his sister-in-law, Barbara Miller, as well as nine grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter, all of which he loved dearly. He will be missed by his family and many others.



Family and friends received Thursday, September 10, 1 to 4 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford. Graveside services Friday at 11 a.m. in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Everyone please meet at the cemetery office (Butler Street) at 10:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing required at the funeral home and cemetery.



