John J. Bernard
South Beaver Township
Formerly of Monaca
John James Bernard, 92, of South Beaver Township, formerly of Monaca, was reunited with his beloved wife Helen and daughter Julie in the Heavenly Kingdom on Monday, September 28, 2020.
John was born January 16, 1928, in Pitcairn, son of the late John and Oline (Daugherty) Bernard. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy and retired at a Senior Chief Petty Officer with 21 years of service. John also retired as a combustion foreman from Babcock and Wilcox with 24 years of service. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper who enjoyed the faithful companionship of his Labrador Retriever, Dancer.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and their daughter Julie; his sisters, Helen Shaffer and Edna Peters; brothers, Vernon, Merle, Daniel and Albert; and granddaughter, Rebecca Bernard.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Lisa Bernard, South Beaver Township; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Donald Phillips, Brighton Township; six grandchildren, Mindy (Brian) Silver, Kristy and Michael Phillips, Justin Dean, John (Katie) Bernard, II, and Christian (fiancée Karlie Kerr) Bernard; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Freed, Lilyanna Dean, Tate Bernard, Daisy Bernard, Kendall Phillips and Zachary Silver; and his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Ziegler.
Friends will be received Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
A funeral service to remember, honor and celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the funeral home with his grandson, Pastor John Bernard, II officiating.
Military Honors will be presented by the members of the Beaver County Special Unit immediately before the service. Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com