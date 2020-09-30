1/
John J. Bernard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Bernard

South Beaver Township

Formerly of Monaca

John James Bernard, 92, of South Beaver Township, formerly of Monaca, was reunited with his beloved wife Helen and daughter Julie in the Heavenly Kingdom on Monday, September 28, 2020.

John was born January 16, 1928, in Pitcairn, son of the late John and Oline (Daugherty) Bernard. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy and retired at a Senior Chief Petty Officer with 21 years of service. John also retired as a combustion foreman from Babcock and Wilcox with 24 years of service. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper who enjoyed the faithful companionship of his Labrador Retriever, Dancer.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and their daughter Julie; his sisters, Helen Shaffer and Edna Peters; brothers, Vernon, Merle, Daniel and Albert; and granddaughter, Rebecca Bernard.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Lisa Bernard, South Beaver Township; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Donald Phillips, Brighton Township; six grandchildren, Mindy (Brian) Silver, Kristy and Michael Phillips, Justin Dean, John (Katie) Bernard, II, and Christian (fiancée Karlie Kerr) Bernard; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Freed, Lilyanna Dean, Tate Bernard, Daisy Bernard, Kendall Phillips and Zachary Silver; and his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Ziegler.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

A funeral service to remember, honor and celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the funeral home with his grandson, Pastor John Bernard, II officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by the members of the Beaver County Special Unit immediately before the service. Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved