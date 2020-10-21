John J. Cunnard
Economy Borough
John J. Cunnard, 78, of Economy Borough, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in St. John's Specialty Care Center, Mars.
He was born January 26, 1942, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late David R. and Virginia (Gruey) Cunnard. He was a retired steelworker having worked at Bethlehem Steel and Hussey Copper where he was the president of their labor unions. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He proudly served his country with the 101st Airborne Division as a member of the U.S. Army.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents were his wife Agnes T. (Yasurek) Cunnard; a daughter, Sherry Lois and granddaughter, Ashley Lois.
He is survived by a son, John J. Cunnard of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Jacqueline Cunnard of Ambridge; grandson, Alan (Seanna) Lois of Zelienople; three great grandchildren, Lincoln, Brianna and Kayliegh; three brothers, Walter (Karen) Cunnard, David (Cathy) Cunnard, all of Glenfield and Kenneth Cunnard of Ambridge and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time which includes the immediate family. Please be brief in paying your respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Good Samaritan Catholic Church.
Interment with full military honors provided by the Beaver County Special Unit and the U.S. Army will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations if desired may be made to HillmanResearch. UPMC.Edu/Giving
or to The National Kidney Foundation
, 2503 Sidney St. Suite 230 Pittsburgh, PA. 15203.