John J. Grabner III, 70, of Beaver, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2020.



Born on March 16, 1950, in Rochester, he was the son of the late John J Gradner Jr. and Zelia Evelyn Giles Grabner. John was an avid antique car enthusiast and collector, and the area director for the National Railroad Retirees Association.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, "Jackie".



He is survived by his lifelong friend, Deborah Cercone of Economy; sister, Bonnie G. (Edward C.) Howe of Economy; and twin sister, Evonne G. Sinclair of Rochester Twp.; nephew, Dennis A. (Melanie) Vaughan; niece, Kimberly D. Vaughan; former wife, Cecilia Francis of North Carolina; and estranged wife, Lauren Guthrie.



As per John's wishes, all services were private.



