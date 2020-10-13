1/1
JOHN J. ILLIG
John J. Illig

Ellwood City

John J. Illig, 93, of Ellwood City, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Conway.

Born in Ebensburg, Pa., on July 12, 1927, John was the son of the late Phillip and Mary Duman Illig. He married the former Mae Grasser in 1956, and she preceded him in death on November 17, 1983. John retired from Conrail in 1991, where he worked as everything from a brakeman to a conductor. A member of Holy Redeemer Parish, John was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was also a member of the Zelienople American Legion, Post 747. John enjoyed traveling, playing his guitar and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John is survived by his children, John (Linda) Illig, Jr. of Baden, Lauren (Vernon, Jr.) Beaver of Ambridge, Ruth (Hubert Lester) Illig of Baden and Carol Illig of Ambridge; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by a son, Phillip J. Illig, Sr.; two daughters, Susan Illig and Mary Homzak and eight siblings.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
