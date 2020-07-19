1/1
John J. Miloser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Miloser

Beaver Falls

John J. Miloser, 73, of Beaver Falls, died Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born April 19, 1947, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Sugar) Miloser. He retired from the former Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products as a machinist. He was the founder and former owner, of the River Harbor Docking Company, Bridgewater. John enjoyed fishing, loved traveling, woodworking and rebuilding small engines. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sherry Miloser; two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Byron Tritt, North Sewickley Twp., and Kristine Miloser (Kevin Popovich), Beaver Falls; two grandchildren, Joey Tritt and Shannon Tritt; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eileen and John Laurich, Leatha and Luther Philipp, Karen and Art Reddinger, and Patty and Rick Stewart; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private family services will be at a later date.

Arrangements by the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.

The family would like to thank Jennifer and Autumn from Gallagher Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved