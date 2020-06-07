JOHN J. "JACK" SUPER
John J. 'Jack' Super

Beaver

John J. 'Jack' Super, 79, of Beaver, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and loved ones.

The son of Albert and Elizabeth (Miller) Super, born on July 20, 1940, in McKees Rocks, Pa. He graduated from St Mary's High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the United States Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane (Moody) Super. His spirit lives on in his daughters, Theresa Davidson and Julie (Jeff) Boeh, and his son, John M. (Karen); grandchildren, Justin (Tia) Davidson, Breanna and Rye Boeh, Hannah, Colton and Jackson Super. Also surviving are his brothers, Albert (Marie) and Donald (Virginia).

He will be remembered for his generous hospitality, love of his farm and lifelong learning.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner (1522 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Moon Twp., PA 15108), where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
