John J. WyllieEconomy BoroughJohn J. Wyllie, longtime resident of Economy Borough, died September 4, 2020; born in 1928 in Sewickley, son of the late Andrew and Nellie Kilmartin Wyllie.John a resident of Economy Borough since 1958, retired from the Ambridge Area School District in 1987. He taught history, government and economics. He served as an assistant boys' basketball coach from 1957-1967, winning PA State Championship. In 1968, he became principal of the Ambridge Jr. Sr. High School until 1972, and later served as girls' varsity coach for 8 years.John graduated from Ambridge High School in 1946 and Geneva College in 1952 and earned his Master's Degree in Education Administration in 1959, from University of Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and graduated from the U.S. Army Instructor Training and Guidance School. He was a member of former Grace United Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday school and also a member of United Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He was a member Masonic Lodge 701 of Ambridge, Meals on Wheels, Docent, and on the board of directors Old Economy Village, past president of Ambridge American Field Service Organization (Exchange students), a member of National Association Secondary School Principals, and life member of the National Educational Association. He was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.Survived by beloved wife of 62 years, Theresa Ellen Ditz Wyllie; sister, Barbara Jean (late Carl) Nelson of Shaler Twp.; and uncle of Scott (Amy) Nelson, Harrisburg, Pa.; Jeffrey (Kimberly) Nelson, Dallas, Texas; Douglas Nelson, Shaler, Pa.; Andrea (Donald) Grau, Shaler, Pa.; Barbara Kurita Ditz, San Francisco, Calif.; and Toby (Mark) Ditz Martin, Baltimore, Md.; brother-in-law, late Leo (Jan) Huberl Ditz, Somers, N.Y., and Joe Kolar, Conway.No visitation. Memorial service September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge.Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).