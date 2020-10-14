1/
JOHN JEFFREY KUZMA
John Jeffrey Kuzma

Rochester

John Jeffrey Kuzma, 45, peacefully passed away October 11, 2020, in his home in Rochester Pa. When he passed, he was sleeping at home next to the love of his life for 28 years.

Leaving behind his wife, Melinda and his four sons, Phillip, Brandon, John and Jeffery and daughters, Krysta and Taylor, Jeffy grew up on Valley Road in Ambridge Pa. and was proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia Bosh Kuzma and his brother, Bobby (Debra). He also left behind his father, Robert Kuzma and his siblings, Sandra, Kimberly (Steve), Michael, and Nicole (Tim).

He provided for his family in the construction business with his book of trades and was a member of the Good Samaritan Church. Jeffy not only was able to touch everyone's heart but everyone's mind. He was known as the words of wisdom and faith for many. Jeffy prided himself in his family and being the best father, he could to his children.

Friends will be received Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Am-bridge, where a service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. In following with the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
