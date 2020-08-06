1/1
JOHN K. FINK III
John K. Fink III

Chippewa Township

John K. Fink III, 68, of Chippewa Twp., formerly of Beaver, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born July 29, 1952, in Rochester, he was a son of the late John K. and Charlotte Jane McCourt Fink, Jr. John was an active member of the IBEW Local Union 712 and a developer in several key properties in Bridgewater, Pa., however, his real passion remained with music. John served as the choir director for the First United Methodist Church in Rochester during the 1970's and 80's. It was there that he started the musical production Hosanna!, which brought the story of Easter to tens of thousands of people throughout the community from 1984 to 2005. He continued his musical career by creating and singing in various vocal groups such as Testament and Vermont and Jefferson and directing several large concert choirs. He was inducted into the Beaver County Musicians' Hall of Fame in 2002. He was recently a faithful member and Deacon of Vanport Presbyterian Church.

John will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Fran Fink, Chippewa Twp.; three children, Brenda Fink, Bridgewater, John (Nicole) Fink IV, Brighton Twp., and Jason (Candice) Fink, Erie; a brother, Dan (Aletha) Fink, Lexington, Ky.; cherished grandchildren, Avery, Cooper, John V, Tyler, and Quintin Fink; along with many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service immediately following. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
