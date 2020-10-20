John L.
Mendenhall
Beaver Falls
John L. Mendenhall, 79, of Beaver Falls, went home to be with his lord and savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
John was born on September 11, 1941, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late John L. and Amelia M. (Bell) Mendenhall. John was a lifelong member of the Monaca/Center Masonic Lodge 791, F&AM and was a 32nd degree Mason.
John owned Mendenhall Auto Body Shop for many years and built many friendships throughout the community of Beaver Falls. He loved boating and spending time with his family and friends on his boating trips. John also loved having conversations and sharing his wisdom, he was a wise man and had many good stories to tell.
He was preceded in death by ex-wife, Charlotte Mendenhall; his brother, Chuck Mendenhall; sons, John Mendenhall Jr. and David Gordon and stepsister, Bertha Sherbine.
John is survived by the love of his life for 31 years, Carol Temple Gordon; sons, David (Lyn) Mendenhall, Anthony (Ann) Gordon and Mark (Carrie) Gordon; daughters, Tracy (Kevin) Powell and Sheila (John) Goldinger; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mendenhall and his grandchildren, Brandy, Kristen, Samantha, Taylor, Autumn, Farrah, Jason, Evan, Sara, Chase, and Rob. John is also survived by his brothers, Gene (Trudy) Mendenhall and Tim (Andrea) Mendenhall and sister-in-law, Eileen Mendenhall. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends.
Friends will be received Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Reverend Donald MacNeil will officiate. A private interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
A Masonic Service will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. by Monaca/Center Lodge 791, F&AM.