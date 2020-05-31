John Laughlin
John Laughlin

Formerly of

South Beaver Township

John Laughlin passed away on May 23, 2020, with his loving wife and special friends at his side at home in Homosassa, Fla. He was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, in 1946 to John (Jack) and Mary Laughlin.

John retired from First Energy in 2006. He loved riding his Harley, rooting for the Steelers and fishing. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Gary (Melissa) and David (Edna), from Florida; two brothers, James (Abby) and Jay (Carol), both from Ohio; and a sister, Jenna Richards from Ohio. He has four grandchildren, Zachery, Kayla, Ashley and Connor Laughlin; two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Juliette Dembinski; with numerous nephews, a niece, numerous great-nephews and a great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Laughlin.

Funeral arrangements are handled by Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River, Fla.

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
