JOHN LAURRISTON LAW Sr.
John Laurriston Law, Sr.

Formerly of Rochester

John Laurriston Law, Sr., 84, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Rochester, went to be with his Lord on Saturday May 23, 2020, at his home in Pittsburgh. He was born May 16, 1936, in Bridgewater, the son of the late Stanley and Myrtle Fitzpatrick Law. John worked at and retired from J&L/LTV Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Rochester where he was a former usher and member of the choir. He served in the U.S. Marines during Viet Nam.

Surviving him are his wife, Vicki Law; sons, John L. Law Jr., Chris Law, Robert Law of Pittsburgh and Jeffrey Law of Hampton, Ga.; daughters, Marvette Hancock, Tina and Courtney Law, Denise and Alane Rhines of Pittsburgh; thirty-one grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and a brother, Aurelius Law.

The viewing for John will be held on Monday June 1, 2020, in the Second Baptist Church, 453 Irvin Ave. Rochester from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday June 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the private Home-going Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver has been entrusted with the professional services. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net Flowers, cards and condolences can be sent to the Second Baptist Church of Rochester.

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 29, 2020.
