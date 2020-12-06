John Leo Surowiec
Baden
John Leo Surowiec, 91, of Baden, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Born in Fair Oaks, Pa., he was the son of the late Andrew Surowiec and Cecelia (Swietek) Surowiec.
John served in the United States Air Force and was a life-long member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Conway and the Baden American Legion Post 641. He retired from Armco Steel in Ambridge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering in his garage.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose (Idzotic) Surowiec; three sons, John Edward Surowiec of Conway, Donald Surowiec of Oceanside, Calif. and Alan Surowiec of Ambridge; sister, Jennie Narbesky of Baden; brother, Walter and sister-in-law, Bobbie Nell Surowiec of El Paso; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Joseph, Steve, Anthony and three sisters, Mary (Sesti), Cecelia (Loeding) and Stella (Kudra).
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church in Conway, Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Private interment will follow in Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery, Fair Oaks, Pa.
Arrangements handled by POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.