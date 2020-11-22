John M. McGreal
Brighton Township
John M. McGreal, 89, of Brighton Twp., passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born October 22, 1931, in Berkeley, Calif., he was a son of the late John and Margaret McGreal. A resident of Brighton Twp. for 45 years, John worked as an airline mechanic, having begun his career with Mohawk Airlines and retiring from US Airways. He was a former active participant with the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the International Association of Machinists. In his spare time, John loved to hike and backpack. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver.
John will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lynn M. Kelly McGreal, Brighton Twp.; sons, Stephen P. McGreal, Jaffrey, N.H., and Daniel P. McGreal, Rockville, Md.; and a sister, Colleen M. McGreal, Marcellus, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Michael McGreal in 2012.
All services were private with interment to take place at Beaver Cemetery. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 200 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009.