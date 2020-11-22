1/1
JOHN M. MCGREAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. McGreal

Brighton Township

John M. McGreal, 89, of Brighton Twp., passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born October 22, 1931, in Berkeley, Calif., he was a son of the late John and Margaret McGreal. A resident of Brighton Twp. for 45 years, John worked as an airline mechanic, having begun his career with Mohawk Airlines and retiring from US Airways. He was a former active participant with the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the International Association of Machinists. In his spare time, John loved to hike and backpack. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver.

John will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lynn M. Kelly McGreal, Brighton Twp.; sons, Stephen P. McGreal, Jaffrey, N.H., and Daniel P. McGreal, Rockville, Md.; and a sister, Colleen M. McGreal, Marcellus, N.Y.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Michael McGreal in 2012.

All services were private with interment to take place at Beaver Cemetery. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 200 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved