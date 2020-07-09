1/1
John Michael Krachinski
John Michael Krachinski

North Sewickley Township

John Michael Krachinski, 62, of North Sewickley Township, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver, where he had been a patient for the past two weeks.

Born February 23, 1958, in Rochester, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Theresa Krachinski. John graduated from St. Fidelis High School Seminary, Butler, Pa., attended Dayton University, Ohio, and received a degree in Photography from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

As a professional photographer, John demonstrated his creative eye in his beautiful photographs in both landscape and portraiture formats. His photographic style can be compared to that of Ansel Adams and Edward Weston, who served as mentors throughout his career. His studios included: New Bright Images, Chapel Studio, and John Michael Photography. John was involved and a member of various photography groups in Beaver and Allegheny Counties. He is known for his wit and gentle spirit….and ready with a camera in hand to capture that special moment in time. John's imagery would always bring a smile to his audience and appreciation for his craft. He will be remembered for his unique style and strong photographic themes and his love for the "photograph."

John leaves behind numerous cousins and friends and will be dearly missed by his special cousins, Terri, Tom, Vicky, Jack and also his dear friend, Debbie. In addition, his loss will be felt by his two dogs and a cat, Weston, Jasper, and Vivian.

Friends will be received Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Saturday, July 11th, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Monaca.

Contributions in John's memory may be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
