Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN NORMAN MARSHALL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN NORMAN MARSHALL Jr. Obituary
John Norman Marshall, Jr.

Formerly of Beaver Falls

John (Jack) Norman Marshall, 89, died February 6, 2020, at The Forest at Duke, Durham, N.C.

Jack was born January 15, 1931, in Kingston, Pa. to John Norman Marshall, Sr. and Ruth Conrad Marshall.

He graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in 1947 and from Drexel Institute, Philadelphia, Pa. in 1953 with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. He married Carrie Jones October 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1954 to 1955 based in Beaugency, France, where his daughter, Cindy was born in 1954. He returned to the U.S. and began a 40-year career with Babcock & Wilcox in Beaver Falls. His son, Craig was born in 1958. He retired as Manager of Steel Operations in 1991, and a few years later Jack and Carrie moved to Durham, N.C. to be closer to their two grandsons.

Jack had many interests including travel (he had visited all 50 states), genealogy, fishing and sports (especially following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and all Duke University sports).

Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jim Sipple, Garden Valley, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Zermeena Marshall, Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Collin and Dana Marshall and great granddaughter, Evelyn, Westminister, Colo. and Jackson Marshall, Durham, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie and sister, Nancy.

A private memorial will be held in the future. Jack's family would like to thank the staff at The Forest at Duke for the warm and thoughtful care provided for the last three years of his life.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -