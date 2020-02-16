|
John Norman Marshall, Jr.
Formerly of Beaver Falls
John (Jack) Norman Marshall, 89, died February 6, 2020, at The Forest at Duke, Durham, N.C.
Jack was born January 15, 1931, in Kingston, Pa. to John Norman Marshall, Sr. and Ruth Conrad Marshall.
He graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in 1947 and from Drexel Institute, Philadelphia, Pa. in 1953 with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. He married Carrie Jones October 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1954 to 1955 based in Beaugency, France, where his daughter, Cindy was born in 1954. He returned to the U.S. and began a 40-year career with Babcock & Wilcox in Beaver Falls. His son, Craig was born in 1958. He retired as Manager of Steel Operations in 1991, and a few years later Jack and Carrie moved to Durham, N.C. to be closer to their two grandsons.
Jack had many interests including travel (he had visited all 50 states), genealogy, fishing and sports (especially following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and all Duke University sports).
Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jim Sipple, Garden Valley, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Zermeena Marshall, Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Collin and Dana Marshall and great granddaughter, Evelyn, Westminister, Colo. and Jackson Marshall, Durham, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie and sister, Nancy.
A private memorial will be held in the future. Jack's family would like to thank the staff at The Forest at Duke for the warm and thoughtful care provided for the last three years of his life.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020