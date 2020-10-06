John R, 'Jack' Paul
John R, 'Jack' Paul was born August 25, 1938, in Ambridge, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Agnes (Byrne) Paul, Jr., Aliquippa, Pa.; brother, Frederic and sister-in-law, Ellen (Gardner) Paul Hopewell Twp. and brother, Peter Paul Jr. II Center Twp.
He is survived by his sister, Bridget (Robert) Wolak, Audubon, Pa.; sister-in-law, Janice (LaGrosse) Paul, Center Twp. and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and had a career in banking with Mellon Bank, Sheffield Branch, Wells Fargo, Calif. and New Alliance First Federal Credit Union, Ambridge, Pa. until his retirement.
Jack was an extraordinary artist in all mediums. Loved his family and friends. Known for his wit: "a very funny old man."
Special thanks to Fred and Erica Paul, special friends, Travis Sloane and Tom Brumenafur.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Foundation.
A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
.