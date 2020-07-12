1/1
John R. Potts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Potts

Hopewell Township

John R. Potts, 84, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 22, 1936, in Hopewell Twp., he was a son of the late Ernest and Elanor (Kastler) Potts.

Mr. Potts was a retired employee of LTV Steel in Aliquippa and NAPA Auto Parts.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp., and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 30 years, Linda (Spalla) Potts; his stepchildren, Jodi (Ed) Kubit, Shawn (Sara) Fetcko, and Carl Jr. (Kara) Fetcko; step-grandchildren, Lexi, Zach, Lilly, Eddie, Molly, Emily, and Matthew; his brother, Ernest Potts; his former wife, Mildred Potts; and his fur baby miniature pincher, "Snuggles."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Robbie and Daniel; brothers, Henry and David; and nephews, Henry Jr. and Ernie Jr.

Friends will be received Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp.

Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved