John R. Rihn Sr.Hopewell TownshipJohn R. Rihn Sr., 73, Hopewell Twp., beloved father and friend, passed away of natural causes on Friday, November 6, 2020, in his home.John is survived by his son, John Jr.; his wife, Katherine and his sister, Jean.He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Rihn; his mother, Mary Rihn; his brother, Charles 'Bo" Rihn; his sister, Betty Jo Moore; and his sister, Patricia Demarzio.John was born on April 21, 1947, at Sewickley Valley Hospital. He graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1965, and then served in the United States Air Force for two years. He worked for Neville Chemical for over 30 years as a dedicated employee, colleague and friend and was proud of his accomplishments.John was certainly a unique person and lived his life with love and compassion for everyone. His wit, intelligence, and generous nature were gifts that he shared with all of us. John enjoyed his early retirement fully by spending time with his menagerie of friends (and there are many) golfing, playing his music and telling his stories and jokes to whomever would listen.John had a gift to make others feel special, loved and appreciated. He was a true treasure. He was an amazing father and friend and leaves behind a wealth of loving memories and will be deeply missed.Due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, there will be no public service. John's remains were cremated and will be interned at Mount Olivet Cemetery looking over his mother, Mary and sister, Patty.Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, as his compassion for animals was just another of his beautiful traits.Comments and stories are welcome and encouraged to his online memorial. A future celebration of his amazing life will be planned as soon as possible.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.