John Richard Gall

Formerly of Ambridge

John Richard Gall, 78, formerly of Ambridge, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born October 2, 1942, in Ambridge, he was the son of the late Alexander J. and Helen Kerrish Gall. He attended Pathway Church in Chippewa Township.

Surviving are his adopted family, Patricia and John Mortimer, Beaver, and their children, John Jr. (Rebecca), Kristina (Joshua), and Kyle; dear friend, Marcie Gregory and the Passavant Staff.

A viewing was held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment and graveside service followed at Economy Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
