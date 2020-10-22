1/1
John Rizzi
John Rizzi

New Sewickley Township

John Rizzi, 60, of New Sewickley Township, died October 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and best friend.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Frances and Lyle Rankin, and his father, Anthony (Tony) Rizzi, and his brother and sister-in-law, Gale and Sue Patty.

He leaves his wife of 27 years, Leslie (Tyson) and daughter, Paige. He also leaves a sister, Faye Acon, and sisters-in-law, Lisa Tyson and Mimi Mancini. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends, including his best friend, Joe Linta.

He was a 1978 graduate of Freedom Area High School where he was a member of the 1977 championship football team and a former football coach for many seasons. He received his B.A. from Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Mich.

John owned and operated Rizzi Insurance LLC and previously worked many years for Malagise & Associates.

John was a gifted guitarist and a proud member of the popular blues band, Black Cat Otis. He performed on many a stage to the delight of all. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was a devoted husband and father and a loyal friend. He was one of the good guys.

Funeral services will be held at BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME in Cranberry Township, 130 Wisconsin Avenue, Cranberry Twp., Pa., on Friday, October 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at the funeral home followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, New Sewickley Township.

Memorial gifts in John's memory can be made to the Glade Run Foundation to support the Transitions Program. Checks payable: Glade Run Foundation. Notes: Transition Program, P.O. Box 70, 30 Glade Run Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.

Leslie and family would like to thank John's long-time doctor and friend, Stewart Lancaster and the doctors and nursing staff in the MICU at Shadyside Hospital and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. God Bless you all.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
