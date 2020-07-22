1/1
John Stephen Balzer
1978 - 2020
John Stephen Balzer

Formerly of

Chippewa Township

John Stephen Balzer, 41, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born November 21, 1978, he was the loving son of Stephen and Jane (Justi) Balzer. A graduate of Quigley High School, John went on to graduate from Case Western Reserve University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. John earned his CPA and CFA certifications and led a successful career in finance.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three daughters, Grace Allison, Audrey Caroline and Claire Elizabeth Balzer and their mom, Alexandra; his siblings, Lisa Balzer, Dan (Janine) Balzer, Amy (Kirby) Elliott and Emily (David) Renner; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Rita Justi, and John and Mary P. Balzer.

All services were private.

Interment took place in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions be made in John's name to the Habitat for Humanity in Atlanta, Inc., 824 Memorial Drive, SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Arrangements by the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
