John T. Riley
Ambridge
John T. Riley, 70, of Ambridge, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
John was born on June 5, 1950, in Bellevue, the son of the late William and Virginia Johnson Riley. He enjoyed auto racing and dirt track racing at Pittsburgh's PA Motor Speedway.
As per the family's request, all services were private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
