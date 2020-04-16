Home

JOHN V. OPPERMAN Jr.

John V. Opperman Jr.

Darlington

John V. Opperman Jr., 66, of Darlington, formerly of New Sewickley Twp., passed away April 14, 2020, in Curahealth, Beaver.

Born January 6, 1954, in Rochester, he was son of the late John V. Opperman Sr. and Betty June Marr Opperman. He was an employee of State Pipe Services Inc. Cranberry Twp. and had previously worked at LTV Steel, Aliquippa. He was a member of New Sewickley Presbyterian Church and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kendel L. Cahall Opperman; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joan S. and Daniel Thomas, New Sewickley Twp., and Judy E. Kuchinski of Gibsonia; a nephew, Ryan D. Thomas and his wife, Sandy; two nieces, Darci Jill Miller and her husband, John and Susan Gehringer and her husband, Ken and several great nieces and great nephews.

John's wishes were to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, PA 15074.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
