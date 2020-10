Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory

37th Anniversary

Major John W. Macroglou

United States Marine Corps.

October 23, 1983

Beirut, Lebanon

"They came in peace"

"Semper Fidelis"

Deeply Loved and Sadly Missed by,

Mom, Dad, Jim & Family

