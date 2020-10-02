John W. Millacci Jr.ConwayJohn W. Millacci Jr., 85, of Conway, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the home of his daughter Joleen with his family at his side.He was born December 16, 1934, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John W and Isabel (Cassidy) Millacci Sr.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eileen (Dalton) Millacci in 2013; a brother, Edward; sister, Marie (Cookie); sisters-in-law, Helen Dalton, Mary Skinner, Madeline Byrne, Betty Murphy and Viola Greene, and brothers-in-law, Jim Barnes, Frank, Walter and Billie Dalton, Walter Skinner, Ted Murphy and Ron Furlong.He is survived by sons, Edward (Marina) Millacci, Hemet, Calif. and John (June) Millacci, Midlothian, Va.; daughter, Joleen (George) Mesing, New Sewickley; grandchildren, Virginia, Alysha, Joslyn, Luke, Tanner, Trevor, John, Raquel, Jeremiah and Bridget; great grandson, Crew; sisters, Mary Agnes Barnes (Annapolis, Md.) and Margaret (Jack) Hartman (Harrisburg); sisters-in-law, Carmelita Furlong, Carol Dalton, Dot Dalton and Gloria Hardings (all of St. John's, N.F.) and numerous nieces and nephews.John was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, a graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautics, Tulsa, Okla. and an Aircraft mechanic for US Airways in Pittsburgh for 35 years. His greatest joys were his beloved wife Eileen, spending time with his family, as well as working on cars and planes. His influence on his family with his love and affection will be sorely missed and always cherished.Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), from 10 a.m. until the time of a Catholic Blessing Service at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.If desired, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Rd., Beaver, PA 15009.