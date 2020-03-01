|
|
John Walter Stewart
Brighton Township
John Walter Stewart, 74, of Brighton Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.
Born December 8, 1945, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Edward and Jessie (Winlow) Stewart. John was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his three daughters, Monica (Jacob) Pashuta, Jessica Stewart and Jamie Stewart; two grandsons, Jonathan and Maximus Pashuta and two brothers, Edward (Jan) Stewart and Robert (Darlene) Stewart.
As per John's wishes all services were private.
Arrangements entrusted to the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Private inurnment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville Pa., where he will receive full Military Honors.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020