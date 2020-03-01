Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300

JOHN WALTER STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WALTER STEWART Obituary
John Walter Stewart

Brighton Township

John Walter Stewart, 74, of Brighton Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.

Born December 8, 1945, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Edward and Jessie (Winlow) Stewart. John was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his three daughters, Monica (Jacob) Pashuta, Jessica Stewart and Jamie Stewart; two grandsons, Jonathan and Maximus Pashuta and two brothers, Edward (Jan) Stewart and Robert (Darlene) Stewart.

As per John's wishes all services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Private inurnment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville Pa., where he will receive full Military Honors.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -