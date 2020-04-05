Home

John William Hauman

John William Hauman

Beaver Falls

John William Hauman, age 57, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Born February 28, 1963, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late John Edward and Renate (Schmitt) Hauman. He loved being outdoors, building stuff and drawing.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy and Autumn; three grandchildren; sisters, Linda Hynes and Diane Hauman; brother, Richard Hauman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

For all family and friends, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
