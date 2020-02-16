Home

New Brighton

Johnna Rose Maiolie passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

Born December 11, 1950, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late John Bartolo and Lillian Rose (Rizzo) Maiolie. She was a hair stylist and owner of the Four Seasons Styling Salon in New Brighton.

She is survived by her sister, Judy (Don) Rambo Sr. of Brighton Twp.; a niece, Roseann Martin of West Mayfield; a nephew, Don (Stephanie) Rambo Jr. of Chippewa Twp.; a great-niece, Gemma Rose Rambo and twin great-nephews, Dominic and Dante Rambo, all of Chippewa Twp.

As per Johnna's wishes there will no services.

Contributions may be made in memory of Johnna to the .
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
