Jonathan P. Adams, 39, of Ohioville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, PA, where a service will be held Saturday morning. Complete information will be announced in the Thursday edition of The Times.



