Jordan E. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan E.

Martin

Fair Oaks

Jordan E. Martin, 21, Leet Township, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born October 19, 1998, in Sewickley, Pa., to Owen and April (Bennett) Martin with whom he resided. Jordan was a 2017 graduate of Quaker Valley High School where he played football and basketball. Jordan loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and traveling.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Jada Martin; maternal grandparents, Dianne Waters of Sewickley and Vince Carter of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Ronald (Yolanda Denise) Bennett of Ashburn, Va.; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Waters of Pittsburgh; paternal grandparents, Edna and Arthur Jones of Sewickley, and Myrtle Martin of Salisbury, N.C.; paternal great-grandmother, Pauline Martin of Clinton, Md.; love of his life, Annabelle Erdlen of Harmony Twp.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandfather, Walter Waters; paternal grandfather, Larry Martin, Sr.; and paternal great-grandfather, John Martin, Sr.

Friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Community Church, 592 Beaver Rd., Ambridge. The Rev. Rick Thornhill will officiate. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved