Joseph A. Cola
Ambridge
Joseph A. Cola, 96, of Ambridge, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Harmony House, Ambridge, of natural causes.
He was born June 4, 1924, in Ambridge, to Italian immigrants, Frank and Rose Marino Cola.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lenora Cola and Mary Buffalini and a brother-in-law, Joseph Buffalini.
Surviving are two nephews, Bob Buffalini of Baden and Ken Buffalini of Owing, Md.
A very proud World War II Veteran stationed on the USS Nashville who was honorably discharged Janurary 1946. He was very sports oriented and inspired many young people to become professional athletes. He was a baseball and basketball coach and he received numerous awards for golfing which included the Johnnie Walker "hole in one" award. He bowled until he was 95 and also won numerous awards for bowling. He was an usher at Good Samaritan Church. He was a member of the Beaver County Deanery; Holy Name Society; Ambridge Booster Club; Grand Lodge of PA; Order of Sons of Italy and the Sons of Columbus. He was also a member of the Ambridge American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Due to the current health situation, there will be no public visitations. Family and Friends will meet on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge for a Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. The Beaver County Special unit will meet at the church at 2 p.m. to provide full military honors. Private Interment will follow in the Economy Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mark Pazzanetta, his daughters, and the staff at the Harmony House for their exceptional love and care given to Joseph.
Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
