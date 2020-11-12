1/
Joseph A. McCauley
Joseph A. McCauley

New Sewickley

Joseph A. McCauley, 86, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away November 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 17, 1934, in Freedom, son of the late Alexander and Mary Johnson McCauley. He was a retired warehouse manager of A.E.S. Incorporated, Potter Twp. He was a retired member and chief with Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the Western PA Chief's Association.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita M. McCauley in 1998. He was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph L. McCauley in 2014.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. and Sandy McCauley, New Sewickley Twp.; one grandson, Daniel McCauley, Ambridge; a great-grandson, Devin McCauley, Ambridge; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dan and Pat Garen, Florida; and a beloved niece, Pam Sims and her husband Brad.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

Family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 201, Monaca, PA 15061 or the Pine Run Road Volunteer Fire Department, 1691 9th Street Ext., Freedom, PA 15042.

The WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, was in charge of arrangements




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
