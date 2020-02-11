|
|
Joseph Anthony Guido Sr.
Beaver
Joseph Anthony Guido Sr., 81, of Beaver, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver on Friday February 7, 2020. Joseph was born June 6, 1938, in Ambridge.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Marlene (Markovich) Guido; his loving children, Linda Eilmann (Ervin), Maria Clothier (Eric), Joseph A. Guido, Jr., John Guido (Tracy Prentice) and Vince Guido (Amber); grandchildren, Lauren, Brent, Alexandra, Haley, Ian, Joseph III, Olivia, Colin, Michael, Luca, Roman, Mason, Giovanni and Ilaria; brothers and sisters, Anthony, Mary Ann Paulin (George), Frank , JoAnn Malobabich (Carl); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Guido, Lois Guido and Cynthia Guido and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo and Thomasina (Raso) Guido; brothers, Louis, Sam, Albert and a sister Virginia Guido.
Joseph was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, a former member of the Wolves Club, Ambridge and a former coach for midget football in Ambridge. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards with friends. He enjoyed most of all spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). All services were private at Joseph's request.
In honor of Joseph's favorite charity, donations can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital fund at .
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020