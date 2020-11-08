Joseph C.
'Sonny' Kristian
West Aliquippa
Joseph C. "Sonny" Kristian, 85, of West Aliquippa, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born on June 3, 1935, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Joseph J. and Theresa (Kalmar) Kristian. He was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Sonny was known for being an avid baseball and softball player. His skills earned him a trip to spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as induction into the Aliquippa Softball Hall of Fame in 1989. Sonny retired from J&L/LTV Steel Corp. where he worked as a pipefitter for many years. He also served in the U.S. National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Lombardo) Kristian.
He is survived by his children, Diane Biega and her husband Mark, Joe Kristian and his wife Nancy, David Kristian and his wife Pam, and Dana LaSala and her husband Chris; five grandchildren, Breanna (Brad) McKibben, Sam Kristian, Kristian Biega, Anthony LaSala, and Nicholas Kristian; one great-grandchild, Ellianna McKibben; a sister, Theresa Frederick; a brother, Tom Kristian and his wife Sue; a brother-in-law, Aldo Legge; and a sister-in-law, Lena D'Antonio. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Private Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required in the funeral home and church.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Beaver Meadows for their kind and compassionate care of their father during his stay there.