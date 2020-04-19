|
Joseph E. Petrella Jr.
Brighton Township
Joseph E. Petrella Jr., 69, Brighton Twp., passed away April 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.
Born April 22, 1950, in Aliquippa, son of the late Joseph E. Petrella, Sr. and Pauline Biscella Petrella, and surviving is his stepmother, L. Jean Petrella of Aliquippa.
He was a retired employee with USAir where he had worked for 30 years. He was also retired from J&L Steel Aliquippa, and presently employed with the Beaver County Agriculture and Land Preservation Board for 28 years of which he was Chairman / Administrator and a member of the State Board. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and had attended Geneva College. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca. Joe loved his farm and working with the county agricultural program and being their administrator. He enjoyed going to all the fairs and talking with members of the farm community. Joe was everybody's friend and would drop his own chores to help anyone. Joe never met a stranger even on their vacation cruises with over 5000 people.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann (Baburich) Petrella in 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen L. Budacki Petrella; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine M. and Tim Churney, Waynesburg, Pa.; one son, Michael T. Petrella, Brighton Twp.; four grandchildren, Amanda L. Morehead and her husband Bill, Waynesburg, Pa.; Brittany A. Miller and her husband, Corvin, Virginia; Caitlyn N. Petrella, Beaver; and Brandon M. Petrella, Beaver; four great-grandchildren, Eowyn, Tristan, Colton, and Caroline; a sister and brother-in-law, Stella L. Inman and her husband Brad of New Galilee; his mother-in-law, Marian L.Budacki, Monaca; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Dolores Budacki, Monaca; Tim and Kate Budacki, Leetsdale; and Bob and Wendy Budacki, Erie; several nieces and nephews, Tammie and Ron Miller, Bradley and Kasey Inman, Jewlie Budacki and her fiancé Brock, John and Andrew Budacki, Sara and John Murray, Jamison and Jessica Budacki, and Ross and Jennifer Budacki.; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Vito Petrella and his father-in-law, John E. Budacki Jr.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, visitation will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date and will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes contribution be made to the Beaver County Cancer and , 3582 Brodhead Road, #201, Monaca, PA 15061.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020