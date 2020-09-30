Joseph E. Shaffer
Beaver Falls
Joseph E. Shaffer, 84, of Beaver Falls, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born March 17, 1936, in Stinson, W.Va., he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Delia (Hurst) Shaffer. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by three sisters, Wanda Sue Hughston, Margaret Zilian and Eve Leatherman; three nieces; six great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Shaffer; a sister, Annabell Carpmail; and a nephew, Edward J. Zilian.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
A private family funeral service will be held.
Interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at the cemetery at noon on Friday to perform full military honors.
The family requests that contributions be made in Joseph's name to Life Beaver, 131 Pleasant Dr., Aliquippa, PA 15001.