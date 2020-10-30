Joseph E. Spanik
Midland
Joseph E. Spanik, 90, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph, Baden.
Born February 16, 1930, in Duquesne, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mary Liput Spanik. A resident of Midland all his life, Joseph retired from Crucible Steel following a career of over 30-years. He served on the board of directors of the Tri State Credit Union, Midland, and was a faithful member of St. Blaise Parish. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed life to its fullest, particularly, dressing up and going dancing, and playing sports, especially golf.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita Weisenmiller Spanik; four brothers, John, Mike, Elmer, and Emil Spanik and five sisters, Mary Reagan, Irene Ulizio, Helen Karas, Olga Scarsella, and Dolores Ayers.
He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, especially nephews, Michael (Sally) Spanik, who were his caregivers for the past six years, and Joe C. (Linda Refice) Spanik, who also contributed to his care. Joseph was proud of both Michael and Joe, and was grateful for their help.
Friends will be received Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Parish, Midland. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity
, or a mass request for Joseph would be appreciated.