Joseph Fred AntonucciFormerly of AliquippaJoseph Fred Antonucci, 69, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.He was born July 15, 1951, in Aliquippa, the son of the late Fred and Mary (Tranelli) Antonucci.He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all camping. He was a retired US Air baggage handler. He was a member of the West Sunbury Legion Post #243, lifetime member of the Coraopolis Beagle Club, Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club, East Fork Sportsman Club, Moose Club in Florida and the Good Sam's Camping Club.Surviving are his family, Dennis (Bea) Palazzi; Melissa (Christopher) Green, and their son, Carter Green; Shannon (Robert) Thompson and their two daughters, Olivia and Ava Thompson; and Gary Tranelli.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah (Mengel) Antonucci, who passed away on December 13, 2018, and a sister, Renee Antonucci.Private service and burial.