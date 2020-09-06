1/
Joseph Fred Antonucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Fred Antonucci

Formerly of Aliquippa

Joseph Fred Antonucci, 69, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born July 15, 1951, in Aliquippa, the son of the late Fred and Mary (Tranelli) Antonucci.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all camping. He was a retired US Air baggage handler. He was a member of the West Sunbury Legion Post #243, lifetime member of the Coraopolis Beagle Club, Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club, East Fork Sportsman Club, Moose Club in Florida and the Good Sam's Camping Club.

Surviving are his family, Dennis (Bea) Palazzi; Melissa (Christopher) Green, and their son, Carter Green; Shannon (Robert) Thompson and their two daughters, Olivia and Ava Thompson; and Gary Tranelli.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah (Mengel) Antonucci, who passed away on December 13, 2018, and a sister, Renee Antonucci.

Private service and burial.

www.youngfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved