Joseph G. Kadilak Jr.
Formerly of Ohioville
Joseph G. Kadilak, Jr., a retired accountant, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 74 years old and will be remembered by all for his thoughtfulness, quick wit, and dependability.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Russo). He was the loving father of Jennifer Kadilak and her wife Carol Laboy of Malden, Joseph Kadilak, III and his wife Nanette of Ayer, Paul Kadilak and his wife Susan of Burlington and Jon Kadilak and his wife Nicci of Burlington. He was the proud grandfather of Ryan, Ethan, Colton, Alexis, Sofia, Domenica, Maya, Hannah, the late Eva Madeline Kadilak, and his soon-to-be-born grandchild whom he affectionately referred to as "Wolfgang." He was the brother of Daniel, George, Michael, and Patrick Kadilak and Mark, James and the late Margretta Fischer, all of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020