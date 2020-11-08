1/1
JOSEPH GUY ST.ESPRIT Sr.
Joseph Guy

St.Esprit Sr.

Beaver

Joseph Guy St. Esprit Sr., 85, of Beaver, passed away on October 30, 2020, at Rosewood of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home.

Born on September 24, 1935, in Cowensville, Providence of Quebec Canada, to the late Clarence and Rose M. Gauvin St. Esprit, he was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Joseph St. Esprit Jr.; a daughter, Colleen Haney and three brothers, Lawrence, Norman, and Donald St. Esprit.

He is survived by a son, James St. Esprit; two sisters, Fern Madgar of Beaver Falls and Rosemarie (Wallace) Croft of Beaver; one brother, Andre (Cheryl) St. Esprit in Longview, Texas and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

As per Guy's wishes, all services were private.

Professional Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
