Joseph H. Gaudio
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Joseph H. Gaudio, 85, Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born May 31, 1934, Joe was the youngest child of Ernest and Betty Gaudio. He was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Falls High School before moving to Cincinnati to continue his life, education and career in music. He attended the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University where he attained his Bachelor and Masters of Music and Music Education. Joe taught music over a 25 year career in Cincinnati's Northwest and Indian Hills school districts.
Joe was a talented and accomplished saxophonist. During his time in the military, he was a member of the U.S. Army Field Band. He was a founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and played with many other Cincinnati area bands including the Cincinnati Pops and Symphony. He loved music and was teacher, mentor and friend to many.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gaynell (Vincent) Golletti; and his brothers, Ralph (Josephine) Gaudio and Francis (Eleanor) Gaudio.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Edith; his sons, Peter Gaudio and David (Amy) Gaudio; daughter, Amy (Tim) Morrison; grandson, Julian; and granddaughter, Lilyana, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020