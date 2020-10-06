1/1
JOSEPH J. COPPOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Coppola

Rochester Twp.

Joseph J. Coppola, 90, of Rochester Twp., passed away October 5, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.

He was born November 26, 1929, in Rizziconi, Calabria, Italy. He is the son of the late Theodore and Teresa Rotura Coppola. He was a retired employee with the former PB&I Industry, North Rochester and the Motorola Company, Boynton Beach, Florida. He was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester, where he was a former usher. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Rochester Wolves Club, Rochester SOI, and the Armando Bocci League. He was an avid fan of soccer, and was a charter leader of the Beaver County Soccer League and coached the Brighton Twp., Soccer Program and the Rochester High School Soccer Team. Joe was an avid gardener, and also enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Scriva) Coppola, in 2016; a sister, Rosa Loiacono; an infant sister, and one brother in law, Carmen Scriva.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and James Jenkins, Freedom; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Theodore "Ted" Coppola, Rochester Twp., and Rocky and Dawn, Coppola, Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Quintin Coppola, Indianapolis, Indiana, Joseph Coppola, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennie and Pete Couch, Rachel and Dave Wagner, and Christen Jenkins, and her companion, Jesse, all of Freedom; five great grandchildren, Haylie, Jimmie, Landon, Ashlynn, and Bryce; two sisters, Francesca Trimarchi, and Maria Repaci, all of Italy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family wishes visitation to be private, with a total of 25 people, all must wear a mask. A Mass of Christian burial, to be attended by family and friends, to take place, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12 noon, at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, 628 Virginia Avenue, Rochester, all attending must wear a mask. Entombment will be private in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.

Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, PA.

Family wishes contributions to go to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, Il. 60693, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 1100 Liberty Ave, Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved