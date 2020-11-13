1/
Joseph Kyler
Joseph Kyler

Negley, Ohio

Joseph Kyler, age 84, of Negley, Ohio, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver Falls, Pa., a son of the late Aaron and Nora Biddle Kyler.

Joe had worked at Armstrong World Industries for 40 years. After retiring, he worked with his son at the East Palestine County Club until his passing. He was a follower of Shepherds Chapel Church and was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading his bible daily. Joe also enjoyed working and keeping busy. Mostly, Joe was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by the "Love of His Life", Mildred Guy Kyler, whom he married on June 12, 1964; a son, Rick (Mary Beth) Kyler of Negley, Ohio; two daughters, Dreama (Frank) Kyler-Emnett of Riviera Beach, Fla., and Kandy (Mark) Massey of Marietta, Ga.; two sisters, Dorothy Kyler of Pleasant Hills, Mo., and Franny (Raymond) Vest of Wichita Falls, Texas; brother, Paul Kyler of Van Nuys, Calif.; four grandsons, Jacob Emnett, Joseph Emnett, Ben (Karina) Massey, and Peter (Katy) Massey; and two granddaughters, Rebekah Kyler and McKenna Kyler. Also surviving is a great-grandson, Peter Massey, Jr.

Joe was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Kyler, Grace Moore, and Betty Temple, and by three brothers, Charles Kyler, John Kyler, and Aaron David Kyler.

Per his and Mildred's wishes, no services will be held.

The family would like to thank All Caring Hospice for the compassionate care that was shown to Joe and his family.

Memorial donations may be made to Shepherds Chapel Church, 102 8th Ave. NE, Gravette, Arkansas 72736.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, East Palestine, Ohio.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www. familycareservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
